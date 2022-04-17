KTET 2022 to be held on May 4-5: How to download admit card

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the exam schedule for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on May 4 and 5. Candidates who wish to take the examination can obtain their admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, beginning April 25.

Candidates in categories 1 and 2 will take the exam on May 4, 2022, while those in categories 3 and 4 will take it on May 5, 2022. Kerala TET 2022 will be held in two shifts — morning and afternoon. The morning shift exams will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the evening shift exams will be held from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

How to download KTET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, candidates will see a link that says Kerala TET 2022 admit card; click on that.

Step 3:Enter your login information and click the Submit button.

Step 4: Once completed, the admit card will appear on your screen.

The registration process for KTET 2022 exam had begun on February 9 and concluded on February 19, 2022. The admit cards will be made live for registered candidates from April 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by entering their registered credentials on the official KTET website.