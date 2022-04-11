Kerala KTET 2022 dates released; check schedule here

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced that the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam for categories 1 to 4 will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The datesheet has been released on the official KTET website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, category 1 exam will be held on May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10 am to 12:30 pm and category 2 exam will be held on the same day from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The category 3 and 4 exams will be held on May 5 (Thursday) from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 4 pm respectively. The duration of exam for all categories will be two and a half hours.

The registration process for KTET 2022 exam had begun on February 9 and concluded on February 19, 2022. The admit cards will be made live for registered candidates from April 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by entering their registered credentials on the official KTET website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET exam is conducted by the Kerala government to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in the state of Kerala.

Candidates are advised to check the KTET official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in — regularly to stay updated about the most recent notifications regarding the KTET 2022 exam.