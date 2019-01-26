Kerala KTET 2019: Exam dates rescheduled for these candidates, check new date

KTET 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has rescheduled the examinations for the candidates belong to Category III (High School teachers). According to the official notification, the examinations for the High school teachers will now be conducted on February 5, 2019, which was earlier scheduled on February 4.

“The K-TET January examination for the Category-III will now be conducted on February 5, which was earlier scheduled on February 4,” said the official release.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2019) will be conducted from February 2 to 6, 2019.

The test is conducted for lower primary (KTET 1) teachers; upper primary (KTET 2)teachers; high school (KTET 3) teachers; language teachers up to upper primary or specialist and physical education teachers up to high school level (KTET 4) and; those who appeared for DEd/BEd. Each test will be 2.5 hours long with a weightage of 150 marks each.

The official notification for the examination was closed on January 2, 2019.

