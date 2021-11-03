KSET 2021 result declared, here’s how to check

The University of Mysore has declared the result of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET)-2021. A total of 4,779 candidates have qualified the examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecard from the official website – kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Out of the total ​​4,779 candidates who qualified the exam, 2,309 are female and 2,470 are male candidates. As per the university officials, a total of 83,907 had registered to appear for the exam out of which 69,857 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted on July 25.

KSET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on search to access your scorecard

In the centre-wise result, Mysuru (1,059) witnessed most candidates obtaining eligibility to become Assistant Professors in Karnataka followed by Bengaluru (985), and Dharwad (559). The most eligible candidates (888) chose Commerce as their subject, followed by Kannada (397), Economics (308), and English (306).

The KSET 2021 is conducted to determine the eligibility of otherwise qualified candidates, to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Karnataka.

Qualifying for the KSET 2021 exam is subject to fulfilment of the minimum qualifying marks criteria. The KSET Centre has notified that general category candidates have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify.