KSET 2021 postponed again, new exam date to be announced soon 

The University of Mysore, Karnataka, has once again postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 exam due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on April 11. However, it was rescheduled for April 25 due to COVID-19.

KSET has been postponed again due to the new state government restrictions in place till May 4 to mitigate the ongoing Covid second wave situation. Prof H Rajasekhar, co-ordinating officer, has informed that the revised date will be announced later.

KSET 2021 was initially planned to be held on April 11 and was then postponed to Apr 25 earlier. The exam has now been postponed for the second time this year, courtesy the public transport strike which is on till April 21 apart from the coronavirus situation.

The KSET 2021 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of otherwise qualified candidates, to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Karnataka. The KSET 2021 will be conducted in 11 centres in Karnataka. Candidates will be allotted one centre based on their roll number.

The KSET question paper has two parts where the Paper I is based on General Teaching and Research Aptitude. Paper-II is based on the chosen subject.

It may be noted that KSET 2021 previous year question papers must be referred to in order to know the type and nature of questions conventionally asked in the KSET exam during the last few years. There is no negative marking in the KSET 2021 exam.

The general category candidates have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify. But SC/ST/CAT I/IIA/IIB/IIIA/IIIB and PWD candidates have to secure only 35 per cent aggregate marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify.