KSET 2021: Last minute preparation tips, exam day guidelines

The KSET admit card is expected to be released soon before the exam on the official website. Photo: AglaSem

After postponing the Karnataka SET exam earlier, the University of Mysore, Karnataka, has recently declared the revised exam date. KSET 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 25, 2021. The examination is for determining the eligibility of candidates to apply for recruitment as assistant professors in colleges of the state.

The KSET admit card is expected to be released soon before the exam on the official website. While candidates await the release of the admit cards, one must not lose focus from the last minute preparations before appearing in the exam on July 25, 2021. We recommend that candidates devote time to extensive practice and regular revision during the last few days.

KSET Centre has already indicated that there are two papers in the exam where the second paper, carrying 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be subject-specific. While the KSET syllabus for the second paper will vary as per the subject chosen by individual candidates, the syllabus of the first paper will be common for all.

Read | Karnataka KSET 2021 exam date announced: Here’s all details

Paper-I will be based on general topics such as teaching aptitude, research aptitude, reasoning, data interpretation, general awareness about the higher education system, information and communication technology etc. There are 50 questions in this paper and it poses a significant opportunity to score high marks by referring to KSET previous year papers and focusing on high marks yielding topics during the previous few years. Candidates must devote time to identify such topics and practice such questions extensively to learn their answers by heart.

It is also recommended that candidates take mock tests for the exam during the last few days to devise time management strategies to be followed during the exam. A total of 150 questions have to be solved in a duration of 180 minutes. Thus, effective time management is an important factor determining a candidate’s number of good attempts in the exam.

Those who have selected science or mathematics subjects in the KSET Paper 2 are also advised to refer to the KSET question papers in conjunction with the KSET answer keys of the corresponding year. In this way, candidates can readily check if they are solving numerical problems and calculative questions correctly from the answer keys.

Daily revision is a must to ensure that candidates are able to secure well over the cut-off marks and position themselves on the top of the KSET 2021 merit lists. One must diligently refer to previous notes for revisions. In addition, candidates can also note down important trivia during revision to be able to remember facts and figures better for the exam.

KSET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held as an offline test meaning candidates have to appear for the exam in physical centres as designated in the admit card. It may be noted that without the hard copy of the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with the admit card, one must also carry a photograph (same as the one uploaded on the KSET Application Form 2021) and a valid photo identification such as a passport, voter card, AADHAR card etc.

Also Read | When will schools reopen in India? Check state-wise list here

Candidates are allowed to take the question booklet with them after the exam but the OMR sheets must be returned to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall. One cannot leave the exam centre until the entire duration of the exam is over. Candidates must ensure not to make any marks on the OMR sheets; these are evaluated through a computerised mechanism.

Candidates are also advised to read instructions on the KSET admit card and report to the exam centre on or before the designated reporting time. It is wiser to report to the centre well ahead of time in order to compensate time for the frisking and admit card checking process. Proper COVID-19 protocol must be followed and candidates must wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.

The use or possession of prohibited items such as calculators, mobile phones, electronic devices, notes, textual material etc. must be carefully considered. Candidates are advised to carry their own blue or black ballpoint pens to the exam centre. In addition, one must also carry their bottle of drinking water and hand sanitiser to the exam centre.