Karnataka KSET 2021: Admit card, exam pattern and other details

The Karnataka SET exam is conducted by the University of Mysore. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held on April 11 as per announcements on the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. The KSET 2021 is being conducted to determine the eligibility of otherwise qualified candidates, to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Universities & Colleges of Karnataka.

KSET 2021 registrations are already over and eligible applicants can expect the KSET Centre to release the admit card by the next week. KSET 2021 admit card will release online at the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. It is issued through individual candidate login before the exam. Candidates have to download it and carry a printed copy to the designated exam centre.

As per the official notification, candidates are required to read the instructions carefully and follow them during the exam. Some of the most important information to note are the reporting time, exam centre address etc. It may be noted that candidates have been advised by the Centre to report to the exam centre at least two hours before the exam commencement time.

There are certain guidelines issued by the KSET Centre regarding the code of conduct to be maintained during the KSET exam. One of the first things to look out for, once at the exam centre is the seat number. One must remember that they are not allowed to take the test from any other seat number apart from the one allotted to them. KSET 2021 guidelines also indicate that candidates will not be allowed to leave their seats before 11 am in the first session and 1 pm in the second session.

KSET Centre has already announced the KSET 2021 syllabus and pattern of the exam. The examination is being conducted for 41 different subjects. The syllabus of each subject varies accordingly. However, the syllabus for the first paper is common for all candidates.

Exam pattern

The KSET question paper has two parts where the Paper I is based on General Teaching and Research Aptitude. Paper-II is based on the chosen subject. It may be noted that KSET 2021 previous year question papers must be referred in order to know the type and nature of questions conventionally asked in the KSET exam during the last few years.

There is no negative marking in the KSET 2021 exam. One must attempt to answer as many questions as possible during the entire duration of three hours in order to secure their positions at the top of the KSET 2021 merit list. There are only MCQ-type questions in the KSET question paper which carries 2 marks each. There are 50 questions in the Part I question paper and 100 questions in the Part II question paper.

Qualifying for the KSET 2021 exam is subject to fulfilment of the minimum qualifying marks criteria. The KSET Centre has notified that general category candidates have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify. But SC/ST/CAT I/IIA/IIB/IIIA/IIIB and PWD candidates have to secure only 35 per cent aggregate marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify.

Candidates are advised to engage in smart study strategies for the upcoming exam. The KSET exam is of an extremely competitive nature. As per UGC guidelines, only 6 per cent of the total number of appearing candidates are qualified by the Centre for recruitment as Assistant Professor.