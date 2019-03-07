KPTCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 3461 posts; check eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, other details

Toggle Menu
KPTCL recruitment 2019: There are 3,461 vacancies and the candidates can apply online through the official website kptcl.com. The minimum educational qualification to apply for the posts is SSLC/ Class 10

KPTCL recruitment 2019: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Power Man. There are 3,461 vacancies and the candidates can apply online through the official website kptcl.com. The last date to submit online application is April 4, 2019.

The minimum educational qualification to apply for the posts is SSLC/ Class 10. The applicants should be a minimum of 18 years of age to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 3461

Name of the post: Junior Power Man

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess SSLC/ Class 10 pass certificate.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit of the candidates should be below 18 years of age. The upper age limit of the general category candidates should be 35 years of age, for reserve category candidates, it will be 40 years.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while Rs 100 for reserve category (SC/ ST) candidates.

KPTCL recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply online: April 4

Last date to submit application fee: April 5, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before April 4. The last date to submit application fee is April 5, 2019.

