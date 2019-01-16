Karnataka PSC recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 381 posts

KPSC recruitment 2019: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is filling vacancies at the post of group A and B technician. The last date to apply for 381 vacancies is today, – January 16, 2019. Candidates need to apply on the official website, kpscrecruitment.in.

Advertising

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the recruitment exam. The exam will be an MCQ two 200 marks papers – generic and specific – each of 1 and a half and two hours respectively. The exam will also have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

KPSC recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy

Total: 381

Assistant horticultural officer: 221

Insurance medical officer: 143

Assistant general manager: 9

Senior assistant director of horticulture: 8

KPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates need to have relevant degrees to apply for the post. For horticulture posts candidates need to have a post graduation degree in horticulture and for the post of medical officer candidates need to have MBBS degree and for the post of assistant general manager candidates need to have a related degree in MA economics, MSc agriculture marketing / Msc Agri economics, MBA or related degree.

Age:

KPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kpscrecruitment.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to click on ‘register’ link for new users

Step 3: Create a user id and password to log-in

Step 4: Create one-time profile by adding information

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Make payment

KPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is reduced to Rs 300.

KPSC recruitment 2019: Salary bracket

The insurance medical officer will be paid in the range of Rs 52,650 to Rs 97,100. For assistant horticulture officer, the pay scale will be between Rs 40900 and Rs 78200 and the assistant general manager will be paid in the range of Rs 43,100 to Rs 83,900 per month.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.