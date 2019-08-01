KHS Agra recruitment 2019: Check how to apply, salary up to 2 lakhs

KHS Agra recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS), Agra has released the notification for the recruitment of posts of professor and associate professor. The online registration process for recruitment was started on July 16, 2019. The last date for submitting the online application form will be September 2, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 19 posts combining both professor and associate professor is going to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan- khsindia.org.

Read| UPSC CSE Main 2019 application form released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

KHS Agra recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 19 posts

Professor (linguistics)- 1 post

Professor (Hindi Literature)- 1 post

Professor (Education)- 1 post

Associate Professor (Linguistics)- 5 posts

Associate Professor (Hindi literature)- 3 posts

Associate Professor (education)- 8 posts

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

Advertising

KHS Agra recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the 19 posts of professor and associate professor (Linguistics, Hindi Literature and Education) should have a postgraduate degree or M.Phil/PhD in relevant subjects.

KHS Agra recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates applying for the posts of professor for linguistics, Hindi literature and education will get monthly emolument of Rs1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,000, candidates while those applying for the posts of associate professor for will be recruited at a salary bracket of Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100. Seven posts for an associate professor will be recruited under the Pay Level 10 of Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.