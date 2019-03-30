Kerala TET results 2019 declared, check direct link

Toggle Menu
The exam was conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2019

The results are available at the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET results 2019: The Kerala government has released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) on its official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in. The exam was conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2019.

KTET exam assesses candidates to be qualified as teachers for primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. The result of the two and a half hour written exam has been declared. The qualifying candidates will be eligible to work as a teacher.

KTET results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click here link next to ‘results published 2019’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, fill in in details

Step 5: Check result.

The exam is conducted in various categories K-TET I is for those who wish to teach primary classes (class 1- class 5), K-TET II is for those who wish to teach upper primary classes (class 6 and 7), K-TET III is classes 8 to 10 and category IV qualifying exam for language teachers in Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi for the upper primary classes.

