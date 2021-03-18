scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Kerala TET result 2020 declared, steps to check

Kerala TET result 2020: The TET December exams were earlier held on January 9 and 17. Check result at ktet.kerala.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 11:24:38 am
KTET result 1200Kerala TET result 2020 available at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Kerala TET result 2020: The result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) has been released. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The TET December exams were earlier held on January 9 and 17.

KTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click here link next to ‘results published 2020’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, fill in in details

Step 5: Check result

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The exam is being conducted in various categories. KTET I is for those who wish to teach primary classes (class 1- class 5), KTET II is for those who wish to teach upper primary classes (class 6 and 7), KTET III is classes 8 to 10 and category IV qualifying exam for language teachers in Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi for the upper primary classes.

