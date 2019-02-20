Kerala TET answer key released, download at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala TET answer key 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer key for both category I and category II Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on its official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The exam was conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2019.

Advertising

The category-I exam is for recruitment for a teacher in class 1 to class 5 and category II exam is for recruitment in class 6 to class 9. Candidates who clear the exam are eligible for the job of a teacher in state-run government colleges.

Kerala TET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to view’ next to ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test February 2019’

Step 3: Click on categoryI or II depending upon the exam you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Candidates need to check the answer key, take a print out for future reference. Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections and submit it with the Pareeksha Bhavan.

The form to raise objections is also available at the official website. Candidates will have to download the same and submit at the office.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.