Kerala TET answer key 2020 released, check now 

Kerala TET answer key 2020: The candidates can raise objections on answer key till March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file Kerala TET answer key 2020: The candidates can raise objections on answer key till March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file

Kerala TET answer key 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer key for both category I and category II Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) . The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on February 15 and 16.

The category-I exam is for recruitment for a teacher in class 1 to class 5 and category II exam is for recruitment in class 6 to class 9. Candidates who clear the exam are eligible for the job of a teacher in state-run government colleges.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers in India?

Kerala TET answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to view’ next to ‘Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test February 2020’

Step 3: Click on category I or II depending upon the exam you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the answer key.

Candidates need to check the answer key, take a print out for future reference. Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections and submit it with the Pareeksha Bhavan.

The candidates can raise objections on answer key till March 17, 2020. The form to raise objections is also available at the official website. Candidates will have to download the same and submit at the office.

Those who qualify the KTET will be eligible to teach in primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. Those who clear K-TET 1 can teach in class 1 to 5, K-TET II qualifiers can teach in classes 6 and 7 while those who clear paper III, they will be eligible to teach classes 8 to 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd