Kerala TET admit card: Steps to download, exam pattern

KTET admit card: Download at ktet.kerala.gov.in. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) KTET admit card: Download at ktet.kerala.gov.in. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Kerala TET admit card: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today – February 5. Those who have applied for the test can download the KTET hall ticket at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 15 and 16 in two shifts — morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Those who qualify the KTET will be eligible to teach in primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. Those who clear K-TET 1 can teach in class 1 to 5, K-TET II qualifiers can teach in classes 6 and 7 while those who clear paper III, they will be eligible to teach classes 8 to 10.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers in India?

Kerala TET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

The exam will have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be solved in 2.5 hours. Each question will have one mark. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall for the verification and authentication purposes without the same applicant will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd