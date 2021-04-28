Kerala TET 2021: Registration begin; check eligibility, application form, syllabus

The online registration link is available at the official website. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi. *** Local Caption *** An invigilator wearing PPE kit during the PPSC Exam at an Examination centre in Delhi Public school, Patiala on Sunday. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has stared the registration for the state level Kerala teacher eligibility test. Commonly referred to as the KTET, the exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to apply for recruitment as a teacher in four main categories. Candidates can apply online for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site — ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will close on May 6.

The KTET 2021 exam date has not been officially confirmed by the conducting body yet although last year, the exam was conducted in January. With the application form available now, it is confirmed that the exam will be held this year. The exam date will be indicated on the KTET 2021 admit card which releases online before the exam.

KTET 2021: Eligibility

At the lower primary level, candidates with a class 12 qualification with necessary qualifying marks are eligible to apply. Likewise, for the high school teacher level, candidates with BA/ BSc/ BCom degree along with BEd qualification can apply.

KTET 2021: How to apply

The KTET 2021 registrations are being conducted online at the official website. An applicant can open the website and see the link to register. They have to fill up a form by choosing appropriate category/ categories and pay the application fee. The KTET application fee amount is Rs 500. However, exemptions are available for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PWD categories. Such candidates are charged only Rs 250.

Candidates have to upload a scanned image of the latest photograph on the application form. The photograph must be compliant with the specifications laid down in the official notification. The maximum file size cannot exceed 30 KB. The softcopy must be in the JPG or JPEG format only. The dimensions of the scanned image is fixed at 150 by 200 pixels. The photograph must indicate the candidate’s name and the date of photo at the bottom.

While filling up the online application form, candidates have to select the proper category. Candidates can choose multiple categories and all categories must be indicated in the same application form. In other words, there is no need to submit multiple applications for multiple categories. There are four categories — Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High School and Language Teachers.

With the KTET exam date expected to be announced soon, candidates must start preparing for the exam as the Pareeksha Bhavan has already indicated the KTET 2021 syllabus for each category. Candidates appearing in the KTET exam for a particular category have to study as per the syllabus prescribed for that category. The question paper is set in the English and Malayalam languages and candidates have to solve 150 MCQs in the paper. For preparation of KTET, candidates can use KTET sample papers and solve mock tests to secure their position in the KTET 2021 merit lists.