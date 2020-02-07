Kerala KTET 2020 hall ticket to release today, how to download

Kerala TET 2020 hall ticket will be available at the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in Kerala TET 2020 hall ticket will be available at the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET 2020 hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be released on Friday, February 7, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The recruitment examination will be held in two shifts on February 15 and 16; morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala TET 2020: Paper pattern

The exam will have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be solved in 2.5 hours. Each question will have one mark. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall for the verification and authentication purposes without the same applicant will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Kerala TET 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Those who qualify the KTET will be eligible to teach in primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. Those who clear K-TET 1 can teach in class 1 to 5, K-TET II qualifiers can teach in classes 6 and 7 while those who clear paper III, they will be eligible to teach classes 8 to 10.

