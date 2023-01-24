Kerala SET: LBS Centre for Science and Technology releases answer key; check details here

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology, Kerala on Monday released the answer key for Kerala State Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key at the official website— lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

If any applicant has to raise any challenges regarding the answer key, they will have to do it within five days from the release date of the answer key. Candidates have to submit their challenge with valid proof and send it to the Deputy Director (EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, in prescribed format.

Kerala SET: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of LBS Centre of Science and Technology— lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for answer key on the homepage

Step 3: View the answer key

“Complaints not substantiated with supporting documents will not be considered. The envelope containing the complaint should be superscribed with ‘SET-January-2023- Complaints regarding answer keys’. Complaints through email( ddcc.lbs@kerala.gov.in) will be entertained only if it is supported with documents by post, and such complaints with documents should also be received in this office within the prescribed time limit,” read the notification.

It further said that the complaint should be accompanied with a DD for Rs 300 for each question challenged. The DD should be drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank in favour of the Director, LBS Centre. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct.

The complaint without the above format will not be considered. The exam was held on January 22.