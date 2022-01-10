Kerala SET 2022 concludes: Check exam analysis; expected result date

LBS Centre of Science & Technology conducted the Kerala SET 2022 exam on January 9. The exam was held in two parts – Paper I and Paper II. While the former was held from 10 am to 12 pm, the latter was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. While Paper I covered questions from general knowledge and teaching aptitude, Paper-II was based on the subject opted by each candidate.

Overall, both papers were moderate in terms of the difficulty level. The paper had a uniform mix of easy, moderate, and difficult questions. Clearly, a thorough understanding of each subject was needed to clear this eligibility test. The paper also prompted candidates to not only exploit their knowledge base but also their analytical thinking.

Kerala SET 2022 exam analysis

The Kerala SET 2022 examination consisted of two papers – Paper 1, and Paper 2. Paper 1 covered questions from two subjects, namely general knowledge and aptitude paper. Similarly, Paper 2 consisted of questions pertaining to mathematics, statistics or a language opted by a candidate.

In the case of Paper 1, as per the popular opinion, both sections were moderate in terms of difficulty level. While questions were from the syllabus, they did challenge a candidate’s knowledge base. Even the aptitude section had tricky and time-consuming questions.

With respect to Paper 2, the mathematics and statistics section was moderate to difficult. This is surprising since these two subjects are always tricky to crack.

Kerala SET 2022 expected result date

In addition to the answer key, candidates are also wondering about the Kerala SET 2022 results. Authorities are yet to provide any specific result date. However, taking the past trends into consideration, this year’s result is likely to be announced by February 19 or 20, 2022. It will be announced on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.