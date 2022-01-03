Kerala SET 2022: Check exam day guidelines, quick preparation tips

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology is going to conduct the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 on January 9, 2022. This is a state-level examination that is held to identify candidates who are eligible to work as teachers in the educational institutions of the state. For the upcoming examination, the centre has already released the Kerala SET admit card 2022 on its official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the admission tickets by using their registration or mobile number and site access key.

Now, with the Kerala SET exam date 2022 in hand, it is time to look at the exam day guidelines that must be followed for the smooth conduct of the examination. In addition to that, there are some preparation tips that can also be helpful at present. Before that, let’s take a look at the important guidelines. Read | CSIR UGC-NET June 2021 rescheduled; check fresh exam dates Every candidate must be present at the examination hall at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. The prescribed time can also be checked from the admit cards. Candidates will be given question booklets that will basically be the question paper. They will contain the booklet numbers along with the versions (A or B) on the front page. Hence, candidates must mark the booklet number and version on the OMR sheet carefully. No one will be permitted to use calculators, mobile phones or any other electrical equipment inside the Kerala SET 2022 examination hall. Candidates have to do all sorts of rough work or calculations on the blank sheet provided inside the question booklet. They must also follow the instructions carefully as mentioned in the admit cards. Examinees should also carry valid ID proof that must be produced to get entry. In absence of the hall ticket, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Also Read | Over 3,900 teaching posts vacant in constituent colleges of Delhi University Preparation Tips While doing the Kerala SET preparation 2022, candidates must not only focus on the type of questions that have been asked previously. After knowing the different types of questions, one can develop a smart strategy while marking the answers. One should go through the Kerala set previous year question papers without fail. This will help them analyse the time that is needed to revise the subject on a daily basis. Candidates who are appearing for the Science and Math based subjects must go through the important formulas and revise them every day. Other than that, prepare one’s mind to perform efficiently on the examination day.