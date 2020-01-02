Kerala SET 2020 registration process to end soon, check how to apply

Kerala SET 2020: The application process will be closed on January 10 Kerala SET 2020: The application process will be closed on January 10

Kerala SET 2020: The application process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2020 will be closed soon. The registration process is scheduled to be closed on January 10, 2020. The candidates can apply through the website- lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The Kerala SET exam is conducted to recruit higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers. The admit card for the SET exam will be available at lbsedp.lbscentre.in soon.

The paper is divided into two parts. The first paper will measure the candidates’ general knowledge and teaching aptitude. The second paper will test the candidates based on the subject of their choice. Both parts will have 120 questions carrying 1 mark each, other than the mathematics and statistics subjects which will have 80 questions with 1.5 marks each.

Kerala SET 2020: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of LBS Centre of Science and Technology (lbskerala.com).

Step 2: Click on the first notification that reads, “STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST – FEB-2020 – Download Admit Card”.

Step 3: In the new window that opens, click on “Download Admit Card”.

Step 4: Enter your 5 digit Application Number in the field provided.

Step 5: Select your date of birth.

Step 6: Click on “Get the Admit Card”.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The candidates who want to appear for the Kerala SET can apply through the website- lbsedp.lbscentre.in till January 10, 2020.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd