Kerala SET 2020 on March 29: Check syllabus, paper pattern, details

Kerala SET 2020: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology will conduct the Kerala SET 2020 or the State Eligibility Test on Sunday, March 29. It was only this month that registrations for the exam closed. Applicants will be able to download their Kerala SET hall ticket (admit card) from March 19.

What is Kerala SET 2020?

It is mandatory to qualify the Kerala SET in order to apply for appointment in Higher Secondary School Teachers in the state. This test is thus conducted in order to ensure that high teaching standards are set for the higher secondary course as well as non-vocational teachers in VHSE. Only those candidates who are able to qualify the Kerala SET 2020 are allowed to apply as a teacher, in government-affiliated, higher secondary schools of Kerala state.

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam should know the exam pattern, marking scheme, marks required to clear the exam, etc. We are going to discuss this process here. In addition, it is recommended to go through previous years’ question papers of Kerala SET to get a better idea.

What is the scheme of the Kerala SET exam?

Kerala SET 2020 has two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in both. Paper I is common for all candidates and has two parts, one is general knowledge and other one is aptitude in teaching.

Paper II is the subject specific test, based upon the candidate’s subject specialisation in post-graduation. Candidates have the choice to select from 36 subjects, which are clearly mentioned in the official brochure, released on the official website, i.e lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The duration of each paper is 120 minutes. Paper-I has 120 objective type questions, wherein part A and part B have 60 questions each.

Candidates will get +1 mark for every right answer and there is no negative marking done for any wrong answer in both the papers.

Paper-II also has 120 objective type questions carrying one mark each, except Statistics and Mathematics. In these subjects, 80 questions will be asked and each question will carry 1.5 marks.

Once the paper concludes, candidates can use the answer key of Kerala SET 2020 to check their scores.

How much is the qualifying marks in Kerala SET 2020?

To clear the exam, candidates must score the qualifying marks in their Kerala SET result. Candidates from General category have to score 40 per cent in each paper, and 48 per cent marks in aggregate in both the papers.

For OBC non-creamy layer, there is some relaxation and they have to score 35 per cent in each paper and 45 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the exam.

SC/ST and differently-abled will qualify the exam by scoring 35 per cent in each paper and 40 per cent marks in aggregate.

