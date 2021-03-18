Kerala PSC preliminary exam answer key 2021 released, here’s how to check

Kerala PSC prelims answer key 2021: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the answer key for the 10th level preliminary exam. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key through the website- keralapsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam was held on February 20 and 25, March 6 and 13.

Kerala PSC prelims answer key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also raise objections on the answer key. According to the official notification, “Complaints regarding answer key in respect of OMR exams should be submitted online only through the OTR profile of candidates within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key.”

The final answer key will be released after reviewing the objections raised on the provisional answer key. Following it, the final result will be announced. The selected candidates will be hired on a pay scale between Rs 10,000 to 43,600 per month.