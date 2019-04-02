Kerala PSC police constable result declared: Check cut-off, steps to download

Kerala PSC police constable result: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has declared the result for Police Constable recruitment exam. Selected candidates will have to appear for physical measurement and physical efficiency test (PET). Candidates can check their result at kpsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The exam was conducted on July 22, 2018. Three lists, each from Trivandrum, Pathanamthitta and Idukki have been released on the official website. Candidates who are recruited will get a salary in the scale of Rs 22,200 to Rs 48,000.

Kerala PSC Police result: Cut-off

For Idduki, candidates who have secured 30.67 have been shortlisted for the main list while from Trivandrum candidates must have 38.67 and from Pathanamthitta, candidates with 39.67 score have been shortlisted.

Kerala PSC police result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘latest updates’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on Download under ‘shortlisted police constable armed police battalion..’

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Advertising

The candidates included in the shortlist should present and produce in person with the original documents for verification. The date, time and venue of physical measurement and physical efficiency test, certificate verification will be intimated to the candidates shortly, according to official notification.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.