Kerala PSC hall ticket 2021 for 10th level preliminary exam released, here’s how to download

Kerala PSC hall ticket 2021: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the hall ticket for the candidates appearing for the 10th level preliminary exam. The hall ticket is available to download at the websites- keralapsc.gov.in, thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 20 and 25, March 6 and 13. For candidates appearing in March, the hall ticket will be available to download from February 12.

Kerala PSC hall ticket 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the websites- keralapsc.gov.in, thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi

Step 2: In the new window, enter user id and password

Step 3: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The hall ticket will carry the details of the exam venue, time slot etc.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. They will be on the pay scale between Rs 10,000 to 43,600 per month.