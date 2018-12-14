Kerala TET results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET results 2018: The Kerala government has released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) on its official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in. The exam was conducted on October 20, October 21 and October 28, 2018.

KTET exam assesses candidates to be qualified as teachers for primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. The result of the two and a half hour written exam has been declared. The qualifying candidates will be eligible to work as a teacher.

KTET results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click here link next to ‘results published October 2018’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: On the new window, fill in in details

Step 5: Check result

The exam is conducted in various categories K-TET I is for those who wish to teach primary classes (class 1- class 5), K-TET II is for those who wish to teach upper primary classes (class 6 and 7), K-TET III is classes 8 to 10 and category IV qualifying exam for language teachers in Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi for the upper primary classes.

