Kerala KTET November result 2019 declared: How to download

Kerala KTET result 2019: Know how to check the marks. (Representational Image) Kerala KTET result 2019: Know how to check the marks. (Representational Image)

Kerala KTET result 2019: After releasing the answer keys, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the result for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held in November last year. The candidates can download their result through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET was conducted in two different shifts on November 16 and 24, 2019. The morning shift held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala KTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using category, registration number and date of birth

Kerala TET selection will comprise of four categories. The first three categories are of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes teachers. The last category is for language teachers which includes Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to upper primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to high school level).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd