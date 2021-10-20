Kerala KTET May 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

October 20, 2021 7:22:23 pm
KTET 2021 result: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today released the result for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021. The recruitment examination will be held on August 31 and September 1. The candidates can download the result through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Those who qualify the KTET will be eligible to teach in primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. Those who clear K-TET 1 can teach in class 1 to 5, K-TET II qualifiers can teach in classes 6 and 7 while those who clear paper III, they will be eligible to teach classes 8 to 10.
KTET Result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the click here link next to ‘results published 2020’
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: On the new window, fill in in details
Step 5: Check result
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, the application deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam has been extended by CBSE. The last date of application submission is extended till October 25, stated the official notice. Earlier, the last date to fill the CTET 2021 application form was October 19, 2021. CTET will be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022.
