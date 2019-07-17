Kerala KTET answer keys 2019: How to check

Kerala KTET answer keys 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today. The KTET answer key is available to download from the official websites — ktet.kerala.gov.in, http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, and http://www.scert.kerala.gov.in. The objections towards KTET answer keys should be sent to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan before July 18.

Advertising

The KTET was conducted on June 22 and 29. The KTET I and II were held on June 22, morning and evening shift respectively while the KTET III and IV will be conducted on June 29 morning and evening shift. The morning shift is held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala KTET answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the KTET answer keys link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a pdf page

Step 4: Check and take a look

Candidates need to take a print out of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam centre for verification and identification. KTET is an eligibility exam to recruit teachers at the level of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

Advertising

All the applicants can send their queries in the prescribed format that is available for download on the official website. The objection format includes the category of the exam, the subject, question paper code and the SET code.

Candidates have to mention the answer key against which they wish to raise the objections, along with documents supporting the claim.