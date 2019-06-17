Kerala KTET admit card 2019 to release at 4 pm today: Check how to download

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today at 4 pm, as per the official notification. The admit card will be available to download from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in, http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, and http://www.scert.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET will be conducted on June 22 and 29. The KTET I and II will be conducted on June 22, morning and evening shift respectively while the KTET III and IV will be conducted on June 29 morning and evening shift. The morning shift is held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to take a print out of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam centre for verification and identification. KTET is an eligibility exam to recruit teachers at the level of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

