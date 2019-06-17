Toggle Menu
Kerala KTET admit card 2019 to release at 4 pm today: Check how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/kerala-ktet-admit-card-2019-released-how-to-download-ktet-kerala-gov-in-5784028/

Kerala KTET admit card 2019 to release at 4 pm today: Check how to download

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: The KTET will be conducted on June 22 and 29. The admit card will be available to download from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in, www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, and www.scert.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala TET, TET admit card, KTET admit card, kerala KTET hall ticket, ktet.kerala.gov.in, www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, www.scert.kerala.gov.in, govt jobs, govt teacher jobs, kerala teacher job, employment news
Kerala KTET admit card 2019: Download at ktet.kerala.gov.in . (Representational Image)

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today at 4 pm, as per the official notification. The admit card will be available to download from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in, http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, and http://www.scert.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET will be conducted on June 22 and 29. The KTET I and II will be conducted on June 22, morning and evening shift respectively while the KTET III and IV will be conducted on June 29 morning and evening shift. The morning shift is held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Read| India has wage problem, not job problem: Mohandas Pai

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Advertising

Candidates need to take a print out of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam centre for verification and identification. KTET is an eligibility exam to recruit teachers at the level of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SSC CGL tier I re-exam 2018 admit card released: How to download
2 India has wage problem, not job problem: Mohandas Pai
3 RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card released: How to download