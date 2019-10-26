Kerala KTET admit card 2019: Release date and time

KTET admit card 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on November 7, 2019, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 25, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET will be conducted in two different shifts on November 16, and 24, 2019. The morning shift is held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Kerala KTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to take a print out of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam centre for verification and identification. KTET is an eligibility exam to recruit teachers at the level of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

