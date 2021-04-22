Kerala KTET 2021 notification released, application process starts next week

The application process will start from April 28.

The notification for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been released on the official website of Kerala Pareekshabhavan. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for K-TET 2021 on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The application process will start on April 28. Candidates can submit the application form on or before May 6, 2021. The final printout of the application form can be taken till May 6.

Kerala Pareekshabhavan will announce the K-TET exam date 20 days prior to the examination. The date for downloading the admit cards will be announced shortly.

The application to apply for K-TET is Rs 500 for the general category candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to C/ST/PH/Blind category. The application fee, once paid, is non-refundable.