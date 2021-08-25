Kerala KTET 2021 admit card release, how to download

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today released the admit card for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The recruitment examination will be held on August 31 and September 1. On August 31 the exam will be held in morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and on September 1 it will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Kerala TET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear in the dashboard, download

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

Those who qualify the KTET will be eligible to teach in primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala. Those who clear K-TET 1 can teach in class 1 to 5, K-TET II qualifiers can teach in classes 6 and 7 while those who clear paper III, they will be eligible to teach classes 8 to 10.

Kerala TET 2021: Paper pattern

The exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be solved in 2.5 hours. Each question will have one mark. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall for verification and authentication purposes without the same applicant will not be allowed to appear for the exam.