Kerala KTET 2020 from February 15: Syllabus, paper pattern, check details

KTET 2020: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) is scheduled to be held on February 15 and 16, 2020. This is a qualifying exam for candidates to apply for a teaching post in the state’s schools. It is held for four different categories — I, II, III and IV.

Candidates who wish to teach lower primary classes, apply under category I. Category II is for candidates who will teach upper primary classes. Under category III, candidates teach the students of high school, whereas category IV is for language teachers. Registrations for the upcoming Feb exam are already over. The hall ticket is scheduled to be released on February 5, 2020.

For those who have been preparing for quite some time, and also for late-starters, now is the correct time to dive into past years’ papers, sample papers, and mock tests. Solve at least one per week until the exam date to gauge what to expect in the exam, besides improving your speed and accuracy.

Analyse the previous years’ papers and KTET sample papers and try to understand what kind of questions are asked. This analysis will help you identify the important topics and accordingly prepare for them.

The syllabus of KTET 2020 for all the four categories is different. Aspiring candidates should start their preparation by referring to the syllabus relevant to their category. The syllabi are uploaded on their official website.

Multiple choice questions are asked in the KTET exam. Candidates get 2.5 hours to answer 150 questions of 150 marks.

While preparing for the exam, it is important that candidates understand the concepts well, so that they do not have to struggle to memorise the topics. Learning is simplified by getting a grip on concepts.

Choosing the right study material is very important. There are lots of videos and suggestions available on the internet. Go through the interviews of the toppers and listen to what they suggest. By doing this basic research candidates can select the appropriate study material for themselves, keeping the syllabus in mind.

Once the study material is finalised, candidates should avoid referring to other material. Just like too many cooks spoil the broth, so does too much study material; having multiple study points only creates confusion, which will lead to the unnecessary stress and might impact the study schedule.

Once the chapter or a lesson is complete, a candidate should set a time and frequency for when and how they are going to revise it. Revision is a vital part of the exam preparation and should be given equal importance.

Taking these steps, consistent and unwavering preparation is sure to help you clear the exam. As soon as the exam is over, you may want to check the answer keys of Kerala TET, which you can find online.

Those who qualify the exam, which will be conveyed through the KTET result, will be eligible to apply for teaching positions that open up on this basis, in the state.

