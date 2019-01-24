Kerala KTET 2019 admit card released, check direct link

KTET 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the hall tickets for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2019) will be conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2019.

The test is conducted for lower primary (KTET 1) teachers; upper primary (KTET 2)teachers; high school (KTET 3) teachers; language teachers up to upper primary or specialist and physical education teachers up to high school level (KTET 4) and; those who appeared for DEd/BEd. Each test will be 2.5 hours long with a weightage of 150 marks each.

KTET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (keralapareekshabhavan.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for K-TET under the main exam menu.

Step 3: The link for the hall ticket will be provided on the exam portal. Follow the link.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The official notification for the examination was closed on January 2, 2019.

