Kerala KSET 2021 registration date extended 

The application deadline for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2021 has been extended. The registration process is scheduled to be closed on May 20 at 5 pm. The candidates can apply through the website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The last date to submit the application fee is May 22.

The Kerala SET exam is conducted to recruit higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers.

The paper is divided into two parts. The first paper will measure the candidates’ general knowledge and teaching aptitude. The second paper will test the candidates based on the subject of their choice. Both parts will have 120 questions carrying 1 mark each, other than the mathematics and statistics subjects which will have 80 questions with 1.5 marks each.

Steps to apply for Kerala KSET 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of LBS Centre of Science and Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads, “STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST – July 2021-2020”.

Step 3: Register yourself as a new user

Step 4: Fill up the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit and save the receipt

The application fee for general/OBC candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/differently-abled candidates.