Kerala KPSC Village Extension Officer recruitment 2019: Exam dates announced, admit card available at this website

KPSC Village Extension Officer recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission, KPSC released the exam dates for the Village Extension Officer recruitment. The recruitment examinations will be conducted on October 12 and October 26, 2019.

The admit card for the recruitment examination has been released. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

The admit card is available only for the October 12 exams. The hall ticket for the October 26 exams will be available at the website after October 11, 2019.

KPSC Village Extension Officer recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination will be conducted at Trivandrum (TVM), Kozhikode (KKD), Kollam (KLM), Idukki (IDK), and Kannur (KNR) districts.

The Village Extension Officer garde II will be consist of four papers- I, II, III, IV. The examinations will be of 1 hour 15 minutes.

