Toggle Menu
Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 100 posts, check detailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/kerala-kpsc-recruitment-2019-vacancies-for-over-100-posts-keralapsc-gov-in-5673147/

Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 100 posts, check detail

Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019

Kerala PSC recruitment, Kerala PSC recruitment 2019, keralapsc.gov.in, Kerala PSC jobs, Kerala PSC vacancies, Kerala PSC vacant posts, KPSC jobs
Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019

Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts. The online application process has started, and the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

The candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 103

Post wise vacancy details:

Lower Division Clerk: 1

Homoeopathy, Pharmacist: 1

Sergeant: 3

Pharmacist, Health Department: 4

Police: 1

Medical Records Librarian, Health Services Department: 1

Dental Hygienist, Health Services Department: 2

Junior Instructor: 3

Lecturer in Veena, Collegiate Education: 2

Scientific Assistant (Biology): 1

Medical Officer(Netra: 1

Veterinary Surgeon: 13

Medical Officer(Visha): 2

Assistant Insurance Medical Officer: 2

Lecturer In Arabic: 2

Lecturer in Physics: 1

Quality Control Inspector: 1

Engineering Assistant: 2

Stenographer: 7

Manager: 1

Lecturer in Electronics Engineering: 12

Lecturer in Microbiology: 4

Theatre Technician: 17

Draftsman Grade II /Overseer Grade II: 3

Dental Mechanic: 6

Chemist, Factories and Boilers: 1

Psychiatric Social worker: 2

Scientific Assistant (Polygraph): 1

Assistant Professor, Pulmonary Medicin: 4

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess undergraduate/ postgraduate degrees to apply for various posts.

KPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to click on ‘register’ link for new users

Step 3: Create a user id and password to log-in

Step 4: Create one-time profile by adding information

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Make payment.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, keralapsc.gov.in on or before May 15, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2019: Apply for DEO, lab technician other posts before April 25
2 Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 40 jobs for engineers; eligibility, application, exam date
3 BPSSC Bihar Police SI result for main exam declared: How to download scorecard