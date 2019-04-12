Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 100 posts, check detail

Kerala KPSC recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts. The online application process has started, and the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

The candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 103

Post wise vacancy details:

Lower Division Clerk: 1

Homoeopathy, Pharmacist: 1

Sergeant: 3

Pharmacist, Health Department: 4

Police: 1

Medical Records Librarian, Health Services Department: 1

Dental Hygienist, Health Services Department: 2

Junior Instructor: 3

Lecturer in Veena, Collegiate Education: 2

Scientific Assistant (Biology): 1

Medical Officer(Netra: 1

Veterinary Surgeon: 13

Medical Officer(Visha): 2

Assistant Insurance Medical Officer: 2

Lecturer In Arabic: 2

Lecturer in Physics: 1

Quality Control Inspector: 1

Engineering Assistant: 2

Stenographer: 7

Manager: 1

Lecturer in Electronics Engineering: 12

Lecturer in Microbiology: 4

Theatre Technician: 17

Draftsman Grade II /Overseer Grade II: 3

Dental Mechanic: 6

Chemist, Factories and Boilers: 1

Psychiatric Social worker: 2

Scientific Assistant (Polygraph): 1

Assistant Professor, Pulmonary Medicin: 4

Eligibility criteria:

Advertising

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess undergraduate/ postgraduate degrees to apply for various posts.

KPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to click on ‘register’ link for new users

Step 3: Create a user id and password to log-in

Step 4: Create one-time profile by adding information

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Make payment.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, keralapsc.gov.in on or before May 15, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.