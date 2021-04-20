Kerala postpones PSC exams, interviews till April 30

Kerala Public Service Commission Monday announced to postpone all the PSC examinations service verifications till April 30. The decision has been taken due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The commission has also announced to postpone all the departmental exams, document verifications, and interviews which were notified earlier to be scheduled for April, May, and June.

There is no specific date mentioned as to when the official works will be resumed. However, the commission will be releasing new dates soon.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government announced to conduct the SSLC and Plus Two examinations amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. The examinations will take place as per the given schedule. The SSLC and Plus Two exam schedule has undergone several changes.

In a joint meeting, Shashi Tharoor MP, state governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and PSC Chairman, on Sunday took the decision to postpone all the examinations until further notice.

The Plus Two exams are scheduled from April 8 to April 29, and the SSLC exams will be concluded by April 29. The examination process will take place maintaining strict Covid protocols. Estimated 9 lakh students are appearing for the examinations in 4,951 centres.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government too will conduct the SSLC exam as scheduled.