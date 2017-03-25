Karnataka TET 2017: Results declared, final answer key available, check here

KARTET 2017: The papers contained 150 multiple objective type questions on two languages, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Environmental Science. KARTET 2017: The papers contained 150 multiple objective type questions on two languages, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Environmental Science.

KARTET 2017: The Central Admissions Cell (CAC) of Karnataka has released the results and answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which was conducted in January this year. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now check them from the official CAC website.

The TET 2017 exam was held on January 8, 2017. The exam was conducted in two parts— Paper 1 and Paper 2. The papers contained 150 multiple objective type questions on two languages, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Environmental Science. There was no negative marking.

Steps to check the answer key for KARTET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the state’s Department of Public Instruction (schooleducation.kar.nic.in).

– Click on “CA Cell”.

– Click on the notification “Provisional Key Answers of KARTET-2016”.

– Follow the links to the CAC site.

– Click on “Final key answers” and select from the options provided to check your answers.

Steps to download the KARTET 2017 results:

– Go to the official CAC website for KARTET (kartet1617.caconline.in).

– Click on the link to the results.

– Enter your registration number in the field provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

