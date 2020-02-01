KARTET 2020: CAC invites online application for Karnataka TET 2020, check exam details

KARTET 2020 applications are open (Representational image) KARTET 2020 applications are open (Representational image)

KARTET 2020: The Centralised Admission Cell is conducting Karnataka TET 2020, also known as KARTET. The exam has been scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020. On that day, paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to noon, and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

It is mandatory for teaching aspirants to qualify KARTET, in order to become teachers of class 1 to 8 in schools run by the government of Karnataka.

Registrations for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 are currently open. Candidates who are interested in applying, can fill their application form online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The procedure of filling the application form started on January 25, 2020 and will continue till February 25, 2020. Payment of fee should also be done by the last date of form submission, that is, February 25, 2020.

Streamlining the preparation process, considering the vast number of things a future teacher can be tested upon, CAC has provided the precise list of topics to be studied, in KARTET syllabus. The syllabus is in Kannada and English both.

As one progresses with the preparation for this exam, the CAC will release the Karnataka TET admit card. It will be available for download from March 7, 2020 on wards, till the date of the examination.

To apply online for the KARTET 2020, candidates have to visit the official website, which is schooleducation.kar.in. Candidates can do so by clicking on the link “Online Application for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test – 2019”. As soon as the candidate clicks on the given link, a page will get open, where they have to first register as a new user and then apply.

As per the time schedule shared through the official brochure, entry in the examination hall for paper-I starts at 9 am. Between 9 to 9:15 am, admits cards will be checked. Test booklets will be distributed at 9:15 am at 9:25 am, candidates will be asked to open the test booklet. All the candidates have to enter the examination hall, by 9:30 am, no entry beyond this time is allowed. The test also starts at the same time. Exam will get over at noon.

Entry in the examination hall for paper-II will starts at 1:30 pm. Admission cards will be checked between 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. Candidates will get their test booklets at 1:45 pm. Candidates will be asked to open the test booklets 1:55 pm. By 2 pm the entry to the examination hall will get closed and exam will begin. At 4:30 pm, the test will get over.

After the exam, candidates will be provided with Karnataka TET answer key, albeit a few days post exam.

Both, paper-I and II will be of two and a half hours and candidates have to answer 150 multiple choice questions of 150 marks. Except the language paper, candidates can choose the medium of the question paper from following languages, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada and English.

It will be much after the exam, that CAC will declare the Karnataka TET result.

