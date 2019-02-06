Karnataka KARTET 2018 conducted on February 3; result to be valid for 7 years

Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) conducted Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2018 on February 3, 2019. Paper I was conducted from 9:30 am to noon, and paper II took place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates who wish to become teachers of classes 1 to class 5 appeared in the paper I, and those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 appeared in paper II.

Karnataka TET answer key, which contains answers to all 150 multiple choice questions asked in the offline paper, can be checked post the exam is over. General solutions are provided on various online platforms just after the exam. Official answer keys are only posted on schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark per correct answer; there is no negative marking.

The last time the exam was held on January 15. Its answer key was released on January 24, and the result was announced with final answer key on March 25. Knowing this timeline it is expected that official KARTET answer key could be released in the third week of February. Also, the second week of April 2019 is the likely date for result of Karnataka TET.

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate.

KARTET certificate will be valid for seven (7) years from the date of declaration of result. Here, candidates should note that the KARTET or Karnataka TET is a qualifying exam. It is mandatory to qualify it in order to teach classes I to VIII in any school in Karnataka. However, one has to appear in teacher recruitment competitive exam even after clearing KARTET.

Recruitment of teachers in schools shall be as per the recruitment process fixed by them. Only such candidates will be eligible who have cleared the teacher eligibility test.

The teacher recruitment test is applicable in government schools of Karnataka, schools owned and managed by the state government, schools owned and managed by local bodies, aided schools.

After the result is out, at a later time, candidates can seek a duplicate copy of KARTET certificate from CAC. To do so, one has to pay Rs 1000 using DD in favour of “SPECIAL OFFICER, CAC, BANGALORE” payable at Bangalore, as given on page 9 of Karnataka TET 2018 notification.

