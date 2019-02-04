Karnatka Bank PO results 2019 declared, check interview dates

Karnataka bank PO results: The Karnataka Bank has released the results for the recruitment exam held for the post of a probation officer (PO) at its official website, karnatkabank.com. The exam was conducted on January 24, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for an interview round.

Advertising

The Interview is scheduled from February 20 to February 28 at the bank’s head office, Mangaluru. Candidates will have to carry their admit card released by the Karnataka Bank to the interview along with original documents. The link for downloading of interview call letters has not been released yet.

Karnataka Bank PO result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the main page, karnatakabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ next to ‘Result for exam held on January 24’

Step 4: Log-in using date of birth and either registration or roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates selected post interview round will be recruited as probation officers and will get a monthly salary of Rs 65,000.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.