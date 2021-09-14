scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Karnataka TET result 2021 declared, how to download

KAR TET 2021: The result is available on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The eligibility exam for the post of teachers was conducted on August 22, 2021. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
September 14, 2021 2:40:00 pm
Karnataka TET result 2021Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. (Representative image)

KAR TET result 2021: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has declared the result for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. The result is available on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The eligibility exam for the post of teachers was conducted on August 22, 2021. 

Read |REET 2021: Check latest update on admit card release date

Karnataka TET 2021 was held as an offline test. The exam is conducted as a state-level teacher eligibility test and those who qualify are awarded the KARTET certificate which must be produced in order to apply for recruitment as a teacher of classes 1 to 8 in elementary schools of the state.

KAR TET result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KAR TET 2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently-abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate. KARTET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of result.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement