Karnataka TET result 2021 declared, how to download

KAR TET result 2021: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has declared the result for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. The result is available on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The eligibility exam for the post of teachers was conducted on August 22, 2021.

Karnataka TET 2021 was held as an offline test. The exam is conducted as a state-level teacher eligibility test and those who qualify are awarded the KARTET certificate which must be produced in order to apply for recruitment as a teacher of classes 1 to 8 in elementary schools of the state.

KAR TET result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KAR TET 2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently-abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate. KARTET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of result.