Karnataka TET answer key 2018 released, download at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has released the answer keys of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2018 on its official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The exam was held on February 3, 2019 in two shifts — morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm.

Candidates can download their own OMR sheet and file objections to the answers keys by entering their respective application number and date of birth. The candidates will be awarded 1 mark per correct answer; there is no negative marking.

Karnataka TET answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘KARTET answer key’

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download and take print out

The objections need to be filed on or before February 25 by 4 pm. The objections have to be sent online. The exam authority will not accept any other mode. The candidates have to ensure the objection should be based on authentic documents.

Candidates after downloading their OMR sheet can check and verify their responses with the given answers key.

Candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. The cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate.