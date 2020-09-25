Karnataka TET admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

KAR TET admit card 2020: Check at sts.karnataka.gov.in (Representational image)

Karnataka TET admit card 2020: The Centralised Admission Cell, Karnataka has released the admit cards for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 at its official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 4. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher for classes 1 to 8.

The Karnataka TET will consist of two papers. Candidates will be given two-and-a-half hours during which candidates will have to answer 150 multiple-choice questions. Each question will be for one mark. Except for the language paper, candidates can choose the medium of the question paper.

Karnataka TET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Log-in using details

Step 3: Admit card will be available, download

Those who clear paper I will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8, as per rules. There will be no negative marks for the exam. Candidates can also refer to updates at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

