Karnataka TET 2021: Follow these last minute tips to boost your preparation 

Centralized Admission Cell (CAC) will conduct Karnataka TET 2021 exam on August 22, 2021, in offline mode. Those who qualify the exam are awarded a TET certificate which is required to apply for the recruitment as a teacher of class 1 to 8 in Karnataka schools.

The Karnataka TET admit card 2021 is already out on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. This is a time when all candidates must be focused and brush up with the final preparations for the exam. In this context, we have certain recommendations to enhance your preparation.

One of the first things to do is to refer to the KAR TET syllabus 2021 and ensure that all the important topics are covered. However, candidates must be more focused on covering the high marks yielding topics in each subject during the last few days. It is recommended that candidates should not study any new topic two or three days before the exam.

Among other high marks yielding topics, child pedagogy is a common and compulsory subject for the exam. This subject/section is present in both the papers and the syllabus is relatively diverse when compared to other sections like Mathematics, Science or even the language papers. Candidates are therefore encouraged to refer to the previous year question paper and KARTET answer keys of the corresponding year to know which questions are most commonly asked in the exam.

Revising from good and effective learning materials is another important strategy during these last few days. Instead of reading through textbooks, candidates can always go back to notes prepared in the process of initial study and understanding of concepts. Candidates are also advised to refer to practice papers for the exam and solve mock tests. These resources are easily available over the internet and can be very helpful in preparations for an exam when time is a constraint.

Candidates must note that in order to get the Karnataka TET certificate by passing the selection test, they have to perform well in the exam. In other words, one must score marks equal to or more than the cut-offs. Hence, securing a high number of good attempts is a must to crack this exam. In sections like child pedagogy and two language papers, candidates must be well versed with typical questions asked and their answers.

Those who have opted for Paper 2 of Karnataka TET must also be extra focused since they have to attempt the section based either on maths and science or social science. This section will carry 60 marks and by no means is easy. Applicants must identify and cover those topics that have the potential to carry higher marks. Mathematics is also a sub-topic of the exam in Paper 1. Applicants can refer to important formulas, figures, fundamental concepts of science and mathematics to ensure that they can secure a good score.

Last but not the least, we recommend that candidates devise their own strategy for taking the Karnataka TET exam. This must be based on one’s own strengths and weaknesses as well as approach to solving the question paper in the actual exam. For example, certain candidates like to skip questions and come back to them later while others like to solve questions in the same order that they appear. Many others have a habit of attempting the high marks yielding questions first and then solving the remaining. Whatever your strategy is, plan it effectively, practice it extensively and implement it confidently in KAR TET 2021 to crack the exam in the first attempt.