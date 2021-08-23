Karnataka TET 2021: Answer key release date and details about raising objections

The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has conducted the Karnataka TET 2021 exam on August 22 and the answer key is expected to be released soon. The unofficial answer keys of questions collected from candidates who took the exam are already available through various online sources.

Karnataka TET 2021 was held as an offline test. The exam is conducted as a state-level teacher eligibility test and those who qualify are awarded the KARTET certificate which must be produced in order to apply for recruitment as a teacher of classes 1 to 8 in elementary schools of the state.

Now that the exam is over, candidates are eagerly waiting for the Karnataka TET Answer Key 2021 to release. Although the conducting body has not committed to an exact date of release of the Karnataka TET official answer key, based on the schedule of answer key declaration after the exam last year, one can anticipate an expected date.

Last year, the Karnataka TET exam was held in October. After the exam was concluded, the official answer key was released on the website after a gap of 8 days. On this basis, it can be expected that the answer key of Karnataka TET 2021 will be released on August 30, 2021.

Karnataka TET answer key releases online on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Once released, candidates can check the same by visiting the aforementioned website. The answer key is released as an open-source file that can be downloaded by anyone simply by clicking on the link. The link to download the Karnataka TET answer key is updated as per schedule on the website and it contains the correct solution to all the questions asked in the exam.

The CAC allows candidates who took the KAR TET 2021 exam to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Once the answer key releases, complete instructions and guidelines for raising objections are also intimated through the official website. Usually, the last date is fixed and accordingly, the candidates have to submit the objections by paying a specified fee per question challenged.

Also Read | Kerala to create 20 lakh quality jobs in five years through a government mission

Candidates can also use the KAR TET 2021 answer key to estimate their final score in the exam even before the announcement of the Karnataka TET 2021 results. As per the official notification, there are two papers in the exam and each paper carries 150 questions based on the Karnataka TET syllabus. The answer to all these questions is indicated in the Karnataka TET answer key.

As soon as candidates have the KARTET 2021 answer key, they can refer to them and find out the exact number of questions that they have answered correctly in the exam. There is no negative marking in the exam therefore, no marks are deducted for wrong answers. The total number of questions answered correctly by a candidate will give the total marks scored by them in the exam. This is because for every correct answer, candidates are awarded 1 mark.

KARTET 2021 final answer key is also released online on the official website. The final answer key is prepared after considering all valid objections received from the candidates who took the test. It may be noted that candidates are not allowed to challenge the Karnataka TET final answer key as the final answer keys form the basis of the compilation of the KARTET results.