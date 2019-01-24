Karnataka TET 2019 hall ticket released, download at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET 2019: The Karnataka government has released the admit card or hall tickets for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on its official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates need to download the hall ticket from the official website.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card, according to official notification. The exam will be conducted on February 3, 2019. It will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm.

Karnatka TET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘donwload admission ticket KARTET’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take print out

The admit card will have the name of the centre, candidate name and time of the exam. In case, any candidate finds any error in information given in the admit card, they can report before the exam, to the office of commission for public instruction, centralised admission cell, Bangalore.