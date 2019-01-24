Toggle Menu
Karnataka TET 2019 hall ticket released, download at schooleducation.kar.nic.inhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/karnataka-tet-2019-hall-ticket-released-download-at-schooleducation-kar-nic-in-5553886/

Karnataka TET 2019 hall ticket released, download at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET admit card 2019: Candidates can download admit card from the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held in February 3, 2019.

karnataka teacher, karnata tet, karnata tet admit card, karntaka tet 2019 admit card, karnataka TET 2019 admit card download direct link, schooleducation.kar.nic.in, karnataka govt jobs, latest tet jobs, latest govt teacher job notification, sarkari naukri, karnataka tet exam date, karnata tet 2019 exam result, employ,ent news
Karnataka TET admit card: The exam will be conducted on February 3, 2019. (Representational Image)

Karnataka TET 2019: The Karnataka government has released the admit card or hall tickets for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on its official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates need to download the hall ticket from the official website.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card, according to official notification. The exam will be conducted on February 3, 2019. It will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm.

karnataka teacher, karnata tet, karnata tet admit card, karntaka tet 2019 admit card, karnataka TET 2019 admit card download direct link, schooleducation.kar.nic.in, karnataka govt jobs, latest tet jobs, latest govt teacher job notification, sarkari naukri, karnataka tet exam date, karnata tet 2019 exam result, employment news

Karnatka TET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘donwload admission ticket KARTET’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take print out

Advertising

The admit card will have the name of the centre, candidate name and time of the exam. In case, any candidate finds any error in information given in the admit card, they can report before the exam, to the office of commission for public instruction, centralised admission cell, Bangalore.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala KTET 2019 admit card released, check direct link
2 RBI recruitment for engineers: Applications closing soon; check how to apply, eligibility, syllabus, other details
3 UP Police Constable result declared at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to check