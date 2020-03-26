Karnataka TET 2019-20 revised dates announced

KAR TET was schedyled to be held on March 15 (Representational image) KAR TET was schedyled to be held on March 15 (Representational image)

Karnataka TET 2019-20: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The test was scheduled to be held on March 15. As per the latest circular by the Centralised Admission Cell, Karnataka, the exam will now be held on April 11.

Those who clear the exam are eligible to teach in classes 1 to 8. Those who clear paper I can teach till class 5 and for higher classes one need to clear paper II. The exam pattern remains the same, however, a revised admit card can be expected by first week of April. As per rules KAR TET admit card is released 10 days before exam.

Both, paper-I and II will be of two and a half hours and candidates have to answer 150 multiple choice questions of 150 marks. Except the language paper, candidates can choose the medium of the question paper from following languages, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada and English.

Most of the exams for recruitment or board or college entrance have been postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. This is being done to ensure social distancing. Cases in India has gone over 650.

